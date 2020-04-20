A letter published in the April 15 edition of the Aiken Standard claims that President Trump “believed everything he was told” by Xi Jinping and did not publicly acknowledge the grave threat to our people until late March, ending with “Everyone in the world … knows how to manipulate our president with flattery and appeals to his ego." Curious that almost no one seems to do this, considering he is mercilessly bashed daily by the mainstream media.
Quite to the contrary, the president and his team have done a remarkable job of fighting this disease. Further, rather than appeasing the Chinese, he has made great strides in reversing the economic damage caused by Beijing as a direct result of unfair trade practices, outright technology theft, and currency manipulation. Bill Clinton started our current economic woes with NAFTA approval and acceptance of China into the WTO. Hunter Biden secured a very questionable billion-dollar investment from China while his father was our vice president. Who's playing whom?
In 2009, the H1N1 outbreak in the U.S. led to 274,304 hospitalizations, 12,469 deaths and a depletion of N95 respirator masks to the tune of a two- to three-year backlog of orders. The Obama administration disregarded recommendations that stockpiles be replenished after 100 million masks had been used in the H1N1 outbreak. Remember that Obama also allowed our military preparedness to severely decline, while handing out billions to Iran.
Junius Stearns
Aiken