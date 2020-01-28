Most people around the CSRA don’t know the American Legion Post 153 is located on Langley Pond. Our driveway comes by the recreation area and the soon-to-be reopened new dam.
We have always maintained the road with rocks and had a tractor grade it once a month at a considerable expense.
The problem is with all the heavy construction equipment that is being used to repair the dam, our road/driveway is in disrepair. All we want is for the road to be returned to the shape it was in before the dam repair began.
Please don’t forget the American Legion.
SGM Robert Starnes
Graniteville