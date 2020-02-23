There is something seriously wrong with our Constitution when it allows a small group of malcontents in the House of Representatives to continuously assault our president with innuendo and false charges.
Considering that there were crimes committed by Rep. Adam Schiff, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jerry Nadler, I felt it my civic duty as a former law enforcement officer to file charges with various agencies that investigate wrongdoing by the above.
Under the House Ethics Manual, Committee on Standards of Official Conduct, General Ethical Standards, I will simply paraphrase some of what is written.
All House members and employees must abide by house rules and adhere to the broad ethical standards, etc. Paraphrasing again, under the “Violations of Ethical Standards” some illegal acts committed by Members can bring fines, censor or removal from office. If there are criminal acts involved that violate the law there can be fines and imprisonment as well, which brings me to the criminal acts I believe Schiff and his co-conspirators are guilty of.
Schiff, Pelosi, Schumer and Nadler obstructed justice and interfered in the Mueller investigation by withholding and not submitting the evidence they all said they had that proved Trump colluded with the Russians. If they were all just lying then they violated their oaths of office and committed ethics violations.
Schiff personally committed numerous criminal acts against the president as well as the American people through lies and deception, again violating said oath of office. In doing so he violated the law under U.S. codes S.S.1001, S.S.1028 and S.S.1038.
One of the most egregious acts committed by Schiff was that he read into the record a declassified transcript document between the Ukraine president and President Trump that was submitted as evidence by President Trump in the impeachment investigation.
Schiff went before the public calling it a “parody.”
In his attempt to mock President Trump, he tampered with evidence and obstructed justice in his own hearing, which violated the several laws under U.S. Codes.
Lastly, when politicians abuse their power and violate their oaths of office making mockery of serious criminal acts against the people and our president as if they were immune from having to answer to anyone, they should be made to understand that they are not above the law. I rest my case.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville