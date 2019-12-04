After watching the despicable dog and pony show put on by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is trying to impeach President Trump, I learned one thing, he and the Democrats supporting him have robbed the people of this country once again.
I want to give the taxpaying working class some food for thought when it comes to paying politicians their salary.
To put it in perspective, if you work a 40-hour week making $800 a week at $20 an hour according to the taxman you pay about 20% of your salary which is about $160 not including various other taxes. Those making a lot more money pay a lot more taxes. That means the taxpayer has to work about eight hours a week just to give it to the federal government who pays the politicians with your hard earned money.
When you add up the amount per year at 416 hours, it comes to $8,320 of work you had to do to pay a government employee, which brings me back to paying politicians for services not rendered.
If you add up the past three years of Trump bashing it comes to approximately $24,960 in taxes. Politicians like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez gets $174,000 and has publicly said that’s too low. I have to ask everyone, are you happy working your backsides off making a lot less money than the politicians who are not doing their job to represent all the people? The Democrats have gone after Trump unmercifully at our expense and give themselves benefits that the hard working men and women don’t get; does that seem fair? I think not.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville