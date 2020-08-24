A liar? A Congressional member, CIA, FBI, president, or any government employee under oath.
Ten Commandments are quite clear: “Do not bear false witness…”
Merriam-Webster, for example says, “A liar is a person who tells lies.” How helpful is that. What could be more concise.
But a modern liar in today’s world is so much more. To put this in a sentence is not that hard. A liar is a human who, in written or spoken word, intentionally speaks a falsehood with the intention to deceive.
This definition fits all 535 Senators and Representatives in Congress as well as the administration. None are without guilt but some are more guilty than others. We could have a debate on who the top 10 are but nothing would be gained.
How serious is this: White lies? Liar, liar pants on fire. Thou shalt not bear false witness.
“A single lie discovered is enough to create doubt in every truth”; “better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie.”
“The rules are simple. They lie to us, we know they are lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.”
“The best revenge on a liar is to convince him that you believe what he said.”
“Never argue with someone who believes their own lies.”
“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently, it will be believed.”
The last above is the crux of the matter. None of us know who to believe. Not the talking heads, not the news sources, not anyone. Impossible. How do you develop the truth? To repeat, it is impossible, yet, these falsehoods, if we know them to be false, must not diminish our commitment toward lighting up a falsehood as a lie.
If we begin civil discussions we can find common ground and not have a divided nation. Who am I kidding? The second coming will occur before the speaker of the house and the minority leader in the Senate ever agree to make a compromise deal with POTUS.
What is to be done? Is it possible that a U.S. political party is prepping to undermine, bankrupt and destroy our republic from within. As far as I know, there has not been a single Democratic politician who has criticized the violence, riots, destruction of their police forces, assaults and chaos occurring before our eyes every night in our major cities. We can only assume that they actively support this lawlessness. Take off the gloves. Fight for our nation. Get in the face and challenge anyone who tells a lie about our nation. As hard as it may be to accept, this election is do or die for our country and the time for civil debate is over and our friends and even family members who support this destruction of our way of life must be held at arm's length until the election is over.
Gus Fitch
Aiken