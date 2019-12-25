On the Impeachment of President Trump there are two concepts for consideration: term limits and censure of this president.
Sadly, neither the president, nor the Republicans participated fully in the hearings prior to impeachment. They worked hard to convince their base that the process was biased. President Trump blocked every potential witness from the administration and other than the telephone transcript which he released and said was “perfect,” he blocked every document subpoena.
We should investigate the Bidens too. Let’s work to get all the corrupt and self-serving officials out. Yet, if people are not concerned about President Trump’s abuses of power, they should be.
President Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Rudy Giuliani was the ram-rod in the effort. State Department officials were surprised initially, then spoke up after the efforts were exposed.
Giuliani is still conducting foreign service efforts, despite only being President Trump’s personal attorney.
The Democrats and Republicans involved in these hearings appear to hate each other, and only a few maintained their dignity.
It is up to us citizens to also understand the Constitution and impeachment procedures and protocols. The previous Foreign Services witnesses were dedicated and patriotic in their service to the United States which is both impressive and fascinating. Personally, I want more dignified and ethical interactions with our international allies and within our Congress. In addition, I want citizens and U.S. Officials to demand honesty and integrity with everyone being responsible for their words and behavior.
I hope this helps. God Bless.
Dan Hillman
North Augusta