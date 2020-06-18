Policing is dangerous work and officers spend a lot of time responding to calls that could lead to violence. Suffice to say – they can be “on edge” and they likely become jaded to situations over time. I suggest that, in addition to racial issues, there are also gender issues that could be dealt with better.
Women aren’t always heard by officers. We aren’t always given the same respect when giving a report as a man. Having been the victim of stalking some years ago, inappropriate vehicle stops and repetitive false reports called in to promote harassment, I realized that my explanations fell on deaf ears.
My stalker “surely wasn’t dangerous,” and I was stopped because a license plate from that state can mean “trouble,” and the false reports “must” have some basis or truth or he wouldn’t have kept calling them in.
I don’t mean to diminish the current issue of brutal officer tactics against those of color, I only want to point out that there are lesser, but still important, issues surrounding the judgements made by officers in the field.
Lynn Scrivner
Aiken