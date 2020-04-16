As the world was living its life in peace,
We saw people dying in far countries.
A black cloud descending on the innocent world,
a deadly sickness soon to be unfurled.
no borders or boundaries could ever stop,
All pretense of normalcy we had to drop.
We watched from afar as it's grip took hold,
Our eyes opened wide and our blood ran cold.
The cruises came close but were told to stop,
Our thoughts started spinning like a child's top.
The store shelves going from full to bare,
Our lives we are living in deep despair.
The order went out to stay at home,
Family dying quickly all alone.
Angels working hard in our defense,
A country out of work without a cent.
Everyone's face hidden behind a mask,
We ask for God's help to endure this task.
Keep the faith. God bless family and friends.
Give the caregivers strength and protection.
WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!
Cynthia Burkhart
Aiken