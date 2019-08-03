Happy 75th Birthday, Smokey Bear
The year was 1944
Thousands of acres of forest land scorched in a wildfire.
From the ruins of the fire, still smoldering,
emerges this little bear cub.
His fur singed by the flames,
eyes irritated and tearing,
snorting to clear his smoke-filled lungs
his foot pads burned from walking
on the still-glowing embers,
Welcomed into the caring arms of a U.S. Forest Ranger
To be soothed, comforted, and bandaged.
There are icons – and then there is SMOKEY BEAR.
Cared for, loved, and growing up with America's children
Carrying an important message for You and Me:
“Most fires are caused by careless behavior.
Please, folks, be extra careful.
Only you can prevent wildfires!”
He has appeared with presidents and many famous people
But is especially loved by thousands of children
from generation to generation,
leaving them with his timeless message and its powerful impact
of what they can do to prevent wildfires
which consume our precious natural resources
and are harmful to humans, animals, and property.
So, Happy Birthday to the World's Most Famous Bear.
Happy 75th Birthday, Smokey Bear!
Thank you for 75 years preventing wildfires.
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate