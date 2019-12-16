According to a Dec. 11 story in the Aiken Standard, the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes the production of 50 plutonium pits per year at the Savannah River Site. These are nuclear bomb cores. Turning SRS into a Plutonium Bomb Plant is both ill-advised and unnecessary.
It is ill-advised, because the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) proposes re-purposing the shuttered MOX building to produce pits. This is not like getting the Property Brothers from HGTV to do a remodel. The NNSA are the folks that brought us the $8 billion MOX debacle. Are we to believe that they can safely convert the failed MOX building into a production facility that uses the most dangerous materials known to mankind? I don't think so. Read up on Rocky Flats, the former CO plutonium pit plant, where multiple radiation releases led to a 1989 FBI raid and subsequent closure. Environmental contamination in and around Rocky Flats will persist for thousands of years.
It is unnecessary, because we don't need more plutonium pits. We currently have a surplus of some 10,000 of them, which will remain functional for at least 100 years. These new pits would be used in a new class of nuclear weapons proposed by the Trump Administration. This escalation could easily lead to a renewal of the nuclear arms race.
Instead of building new bombs at SRS, we should be negotiating with Russia on an extension of the New START treaty and further reducing the world's nuclear weapons.
Pete LaBerge
Windsor