Aiken has been voted one of the best small towns in our country. It’s our beautiful community, and it’s time to address our plastic bag use.
Now, I know some of us are die-hard plastic bag users and some of us don’t believe this one action could make a difference for our community. Let me ask you this, how many times have you driven around and seen a plastic bag on the side of the road, blown up in a tree, blowing around on the street, or in one of our lovely lakes or streams?
If you haven’t noticed, that’s OK. Start looking around. I promise you, on any given day, you will easily be able to spot some.
Next, every scientific source, whether you think it’s hype or not, has stated we are ingesting dangerous amounts of plastic each day from the plastics found in our water sources. The June 2018 National Geographic magazine stated that we now ingest over “1,000 particles of plastic each day.” Yes, each day.
Let’s lead the way in caring for our beautiful town, our precious bodies and beautiful planet. One of our first big steps would be to ban plastic bags. I know there are at least two sides of this proposal – those in agreement and those who will continue to argue for their use. I for one would encourage us to get on the plastic bag “banned” wagon. Let’s join together today.
Julie Evonna
Aiken