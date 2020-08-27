Normally a docile creature, nationwide, pigeons are now severely agitated and vehemently protesting the wanton destruction of statues and other historical monuments by anarchists and other low-life protestors in the name of their perceived notion of political correctness and/or social justice. Apolitical, the anger of the pigeons is due to the loss of their favorite pooping places – at least 64 to date.
Although appreciative of President Trump’s efforts to control the destruction, the pigeons are exploring the establishment of legislation which would permanently protect their sites as well as the surrounding nightly roosting places. In order to avoid confusion with two existing government programs, namely the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) dealing with the coronavirus, the pigeons program would be named the PPPP (Preferred Pigeon Pooping Places).
Apart from the protection of the sites themselves, the plan would allow “Open Season” for pigeons to poop directly upon all individuals attempting to desecrate and/or destroy the monument. In addition to the protestors, acceptable targets would also include testosterone-deficient elected officials who encouraged or allowed the desecration to occur.
Until voted out of office, Nancy Pelosi would be considered a prime target for a poop attack. She’s the one who sanctimoniously declared “Protestors will do what protestors do.” Pigeons have subsequently responded that “The next time Nancy looks skyward she better wear safety glasses in anticipation of being the well-deserved recipient of a salvo of pigeon excrement. After all, pigeons will do what pigeons will doo doo.”
In all seriousness, however, the real solution to our nation’s current problems and the radical left Democrat’s insane vision for our future can be readily solved on Election Day on Nov. 3. Ornithologists and all other freedom-loving legal Americans must get out and vote to rid ourselves of every one of these raving and obstructive tax-and-spend radical left Democrats who have sold out their souls to their party. We need leadership that is aware of what our nation was built upon and what continues to be the direction we need to go to ensure our nation’s greatness.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken