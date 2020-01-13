Pickleball? What’s that, a new round appetizer? Nope, Pickleball is one of the fasting growing sports in the country according to the USAPickleball Association (USAPA).
Pickleball is “a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.” It’s not as demanding as tennis, as fast as racquetball or as expensive as golf.
I’m 70 years old and have held my on against much younger players. Don’t be skeptical. If you are looking for something to keep you active, pickleball could be the answer. It’s fun, it’s easy and any age can play. I bet you can’t play just once.
There are many opportunities to play in our local area: Aiken, Augusta-Richmond, Columbia and Edgefield counties all have places to play. Visit www.places2play.org and search your state.
The following are places of which I have first-hand knowledge.
Aiken: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, courts are free.
Augusta-Richmond County: Warren Road Community Center. Very good courts, but a little dark, charge is $2.
Wilson Family YMCA: Excellent courts. They have several. Excellent courts with indoor and outdoor courts. Charge is $3 for indoors, outdoor times/rates, but after hours play is $5. Free as a guest if accompanied by a member.
Edgefield: Pickleball Courts are Edgefield Gym. Good courts, courts are free.
Graniteville: Gregg
Larry Howell
North Augusta