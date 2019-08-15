In the Thursday, Aug. 8 edition of The Aiken Standard was an article by Matthew Enfinger about Clearwater's National Night Out. The author included a photo of young Mason Cleman, age 2.
What a beautiful, incredible, joyous picture of this child. That smiling little face is so captivating and such a day brightener. One hopes Matthew would submit it in a portrait contest and if only Mason and his family could know how many hearts he touched with his smile.
Thank you for sharing this human interest story about a neighborhood event. It certainly is refreshing to read some good news.
Karen Ragan
Aiken