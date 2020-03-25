I cannot believe the actions of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer’s lack of consideration for the welfare of the people of this country. The House was ready to vote on a bill to help those affected by the coronavirus and what did the two miscreants do, they stopped it by trying to put a bunch of unrelated garbage in it that is extremely unacceptable.
They want new laws on airplane emissions. They want to forgive college loans and a bunch of socialist ideas to ruin the deal that was already hashed out.
I am outraged that Pelosi – who belongs in a mental institution – is being allowed to stay in office. Both she and Schumer are rotten to the core and should be tarred and feathered and run out of Washington on a rusty rail.
These two miserable excuses for human beings would rather see people suffer and die while they use them as pawns in their battle for supremacy to challenge Trump. Not only is their ilk an affront to any normal thinking person, they are criminals in my opinion for undermining the Trump administration and have violated their sworn oaths of office to represent the people of this country. They cannot in good conscience say they are acting in our best interest while they threw a wrench in the works with their rotten agenda. If using a disaster that leads to death is a good idea, then I’m a monkey’s uncle.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville