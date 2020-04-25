“BUSTED: Nancy Pelosi Made Millions In Shady Stock Purchases After Congressional Meetings.” That’s the headline that appeared in the publication Politics on April 1. The article continued on to say “Speaker Pelosi and her husband have already made millions after making a questionable purchase of $5 million in Amazon stock, right before a majority of retailers in the country closed their doors. The purchases took place the same time closed-door meetings on the coronavirus were being conducted in Congress, and Speaker Pelosi has already amassed $1.1 million dollars in profit from the exchange in just a matter of weeks.”
Hopefully this situation will be explored by federal investigators currently pursuing two other senators over allegations of insider trading. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. The history of politics is replete with similar stories. In times of crisis and confusion, some politicians have seized the opportunity to advance their own self-serving personal and partisan agendas while promoting themselves as dedicated servants of the people. Congressional Democrats love a crisis. This is exemplified in the words of the former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel who said, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.”
Nowhere has this been more evident than in our nation’s efforts to confront and defeat the ongoing scourge of the coronavirus pandemic. The shortcomings and motivations of the Democratic leadership have been glaringly revealed by their bizarre actions while the rest of our leadership and our citizens have risen up to quell this insidious threat to our nation’s well-being.
As reported by American Action News, “Congress has demonstrated once again why most Americans hold it in such low regard. On March 22, Senate Democrats refused to approve emergency legislation worked out in good faith by a bipartisan task force to deal with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House simply won’t pass what so many believe essential to preventing not a recession but a depression unless Republicans include provisions that have nothing to do with the crisis.”
Following an additional “hissing contest” with the House Democratic leadership “snakes,” the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), including millions of Pelosi Pork dollars to squander, was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
Beloved humorist Will Rogers once quipped, “Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.” On Nov. 3 let’s vote for candidates that enable us to get more for our money. Let’s vote for candidates with integrity and common sense, a willingness to work together on a bipartisan basis for the benefit of all our citizens, who will honor our Constitution, and fight for the principle of individual freedom and the other principles that have made our country the exceptional and envied nation it has become and continues to be.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken