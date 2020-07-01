Bravo to Ms. Star Parker, a frequent contributor and unashamed, unabashed Trump supporter and apologist. Her June 22 column was refreshing.
After detailing some of Mr. Trump’s and his administration’s numerous failings and disappointments, she concluded that “(T)he candidate who conveys to voters a sense that America’s future will be defined by freedom, and a rule of law that respects the humanity of all and is carried out fairly and equally, is the candidate America’s majority will choose.”
That choice, her writing makes clear, is anyone other than Mr. Trump.
Michael L. Helferd
Aiken