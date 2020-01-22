The S.C. general assembly will continue to take on the thorny issue of education reform, an issue that always seems to need addressing. I fear, however, that the discussion will focus on the same points of concern such as teacher pay, equitable funding and student discipline. What is missing is what the legislature cannot do and that is to "reform" the families of our children.
Unless and until parents/caregivers begin valuing education and inculcating their children with the necessity of manners and civilized behavior, there will be no giant leap in S.C. academic excellence. Frank Roberson, a retired educator in Aiken, wrote so cogently in a recent editorial: "Parents must not assume their children arrive at school ready to learn. A talk to the student about compliant behavior should take place each afternoon to be given again each morning..." Likewise about completing homework, turning off the TV and putting down the smart phones.
Only when each American home is strengthened to benefit the children will America witness significant improvement in test scores and general academic success.
Pat Kirk
Aiken