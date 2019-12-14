Linda and Charles Smiley wrote to say their paper carrier did a great job, but we think our carrier are the best.
I guess it could be the same carrier, since we don't know the Smiley's carrier's name, but I have to say we've had many carriers over the years, but we now have the best.
We are not printing any names, since we don't know if that would be appreciated by our carrier.
But let me compliment The Aiken Standard for having such good paper carriers.
We live in Kensington.
Gail & Charlie Staffa
Aiken