Very interesting article about emergency medical services in Aiken County (6/15/20 “Setzler Calls for Aiken County to Improve its Emergency Medical Services” by Dede Biles). Why not research collaborating with Aiken County Public Schools and/or Aiken Technical College to develop a pipeline for interested students to obtain certification as EMTs and/or internships and employment with Aiken County?
If the main concern is a lack of viable candidates, why not turn to our own community and citizens? I’m running for County Council District 4 (North Augusta) and I am concerned about the quality of service for all our citizens, including our rural residents who have been underserved in the past.
David Beja
North Augusta