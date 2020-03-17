On March 4, mattresses and other items were found dumped on my property on Independent Boulevard. After getting over my anger, I sent an email with pictures to my County Council representative Camille Furgiuele, and my S.C. House Rep. Melissa Lackey Oremus. Immediately, Rep. Oremus had her husband Jim to contact me. Mr. Oremus came out in the rain with his truck and trailer and loaded up all of the trash that was thrown out.
I want to say thank you to Mr.Oremus and Rep. Oremus for taking care of our District No. 84 and rendering community service to me in my time of need.
Brenda Bradley Bazilio
Aiken