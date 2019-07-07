As the author giving my views on the values and ethics of Republicans in a letter to the editor, I feel a response to Mr. Havilland’s letter, dated June 27 is required. Mr. Havilland; I do not condemn all Republicans. I do condemn you and those who, like you, continue to perpetuate lies and misnomers since it is obvious you only believe what you hear from tweets and your own fake news. The tone in your letter is one anger and disgust toward anyone who disagrees with your truth, so you cite sources and use quotes no matter how wrong.
You state that you had a problem with my statement that said the Republicans did everything they could to demagogue the Obama presidency. Fact: Mitch McConnell bragged about obstructing Obama at the Republican convention. McConnell said publicly that the main objective of the Republican Party was to ensure that Obama was a one-term president. The Republicans would agree to practically nothing because progress on issues would undermine their narrative that Obama was incompetent. The letter goes on to state that Haviland had a problem with Obama’s executive orders when he could not get what he wanted from the Republican controlled congress. Havilland’s truth conveniently does not mention that. Havilland would rather see any protections eliminated for the American people with executive order wiped away because they affected the Republican power brokers and donors.
Havilland says Trump does not lie, he is just telling the truth, really. Let’s see. Donald Trump said, “I’m self-funding my campaign. I’m not taking money. I’m not taking. I spent a lot of money. I don’t take.” Fact, he accepted $7.5 million from wealthy donors. Not to mention the income from his golf properties increased twofold just to get face time with the “Don.”
Donald Trump said, "58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas, with 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote." He made that up.
Havilland goes on to say that New York State is allowing abortions in the ninth month. He also said New York State has baby death panels. He relates all this to the Spartan civilization practicing infanticide by throwing deformed babies over a cliff. Where does Havilland hear this nonsense? What New York did was take the criminality out of abortions.
The facts are that if an abortion is necessary in in New York after 24 weeks, it could only be performed with absence of fetal viability; or the abortion is necessary to protect the mother’s life or health. The determination for an abortion must be made with a healthcare professional, not a baby death panel. As far as the Spartan civilization throwing their malformed babies over a cliff, the story is a myth and recent architectural digs in Greece do not support such claims.
So Mr. Havilland shows his anger by distorting facts for the minority of people who think like him and believe his agenda. Maybe Mr. Havilland, you need to look in the mirror and understand what ethics and values really mean.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken