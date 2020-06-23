Once upon a time … in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Reflections … a Confederate flag flies, a symbol of a not-so-beautiful and not-so-peaceful period in our collective American history. A substantial group of homeowners have protested that the Confederate flag is offensive and does not promote consideration and cooperation of neighbors in relationship to one another. Such sentiment has been met with an aggressive assertion, by the renters who fly this flag, of First Amendment rights and a lack of specificity in the homeowners association covenants.
There have been and remain to this day political controversies surrounding the use of the Confederate battle flag in public arenas. However, Southern political scientists James Michael Martinez, William Donald Richardson and Ron McNinch-Su wrote: “The battle flag was never adopted by the Confederate Congress, never flew over any state capitols during the Confederacy, and was never officially used by Confederate veterans’ groups. The flag probably would have been relegated to Civil War museums if it had not been resurrected by Southern Dixiecrats during the 1948 presidential election.” Others, such as Southern historian Gordon Rhea, have written, “…The Confederate flag … represents heritage, not hate. But why should we celebrate a heritage rounded in hate, a heritage whose self-avowed reason for existence was the exploitation and debasement of a sizable segment of its population?”
Today we’re at the precipice of a significant paradigm shift with Black Lives Matter, an international movement which has ignited consciousness and conversation about violence and systemic racism towards black people. In solidarity with this movement, the Confederate flag has been banned very recently from the Marine Corps, the Navy and NASCAR.
Are the First Amendment rights of flying a Confederate flag in a neighborhood to be honored when it encourages divisiveness within a neighborhood?
It’s now time. It’s time for unification. It’s time for fellowship. It’s time for the Constitution of the United States from 1789 to be fully realized in 2020.
Dee Verley-Matthews
Aiken