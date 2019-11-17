Arguably, demolishing the Old Aiken Hospital, in addition to neglecting the craftsmanship houses on the Northside and concealing the Aiken Federal Courthouse mural, contributes to the censorship of a more crystalized interpretation of the developmental history of Aiken. For years, several historians have compared the look and worth of historic Aiken to the Gilded Age, a period in American history of unparalleled industrialization, lavishly ornamented houses and leisure. But does the Aiken Gilded Age narrative hold? Consider the leading spirits of the Aiken Winter Colony and their large but restrained houses, often a blend of new and existing construction nestled in nature. What about the health benefits of their outdoor sports? And what about the rest of historic Aiken? What about the local Normal and Industrial Schools and craftsmen?
The look of historic Aiken took root not so much during the Gilded Age from 1868 to 1898 but more so during the years of Reconstruction until the onset of World War II, concurrent to the Arts and Crafts movement. The movement was a reaction to the negative consequences of the Gilded Age and the modern industrial condition that supported it. Proponents of the movement included wealthy Northern philanthropists, Booker T. Washington and high thinkers. They stressed the ideals of morality, labor, nature and art synonymous with pre-industrial societies. Some were so enamored with the movement they decided to build entirely new worlds – intentional communities – dedicated to pursuing a healthy and moral lifestyle, a back-to-nature philosophy and the idea that craftsmen should take pride and be fulfilled in their work.
Now, look at historic Aiken through the lens of the Arts and Crafts movement. What comes into focus is an exceptional, Arts and Crafts movement total work of art. It includes Northside craftsmanship houses, demonstrative of the movement’s belief in replacing repellently ornate bric-a-brac with a just sense of beauty embodied in natural material, simple lines and the revival of historic craftsmanship.
It includes the 1937 mural, a story read from left to right depicting not a mulatto, but the foundations of the Arts and Crafts movement and American government, both based on the Enlightenment ideas of checks and balances, natural justice and natural rights to life, liberty and property. And should a government overtime fail to protect these rights, as the artist believed evident during the Great Depression, its citizens had the right to avenge.
It includes the Old Aiken Hospital. The hospital was built in 1934 with federal funds on a tree-covered, health-inducing knoll to aid the health of the community and designed by local architect Willis Irvin in a quiet, Colonial Revival style with masonry rosettes and fluted touches.
Now is the time to shed light on the Arts and Crafts movement as it shaped Aiken and provided a new old way of looking at the world to carry society forward. Let’s begin with adaptively reusing rather than demolishing the Old Aiken Hospital.
Mandy Drumming
Aiken