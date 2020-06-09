I recently encountered a snake at my residence in Aiken.
It was not the bluebird’s tail sticking out of the entrance to the birdhouse mounted on a light pole in the yard.
Closer observation revealed a snake head protruding out.
With a quick prayer to the Lord Jesus; I grabbed some window screen with duct tape and secured the snake in.
Unable to handle snake, I called Aiken County Animal Control for help.
Animal Control does not deal with snakes however Officer McBride came over on his way home from work. Within minutes he had snake subdued and on his way far away from me and my small dogs.
Thank You, Officer McBride with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for saving a caregiver in distress and going beyond the call of duty. Kudos and blessings to Officer McBride.
Faye Jameson
Aiken