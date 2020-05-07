I am concerned about persons and health care workers who are not wearing masks when going into senior housing units to serve the residents. I am concerned they may bring the coronavirus into these places.
We don't know where they have been before they come into these places. They could have been exposed to the virus at any time and bring it into our facilities. This applies not only to health care workers but kitchen help, delivery persons, cleaning help, visitors and anyone who has a reason to be in these buildings.
Masks are very important to prevent the spread of the virus. This also applies to nursing homes and absolutely anyone going into them should be wearing masks.
I'm very worried about this situation. I realize this is not a requirement of the government but I would urge the city to make this a priority. Our citizens and especially our seniors need to be protected.
Carolyn Luckey
Aiken