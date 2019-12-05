As a teacher educator, I can attest to the importance of strong leadership in our schools, district offices and school board. That's why on Dec. 10 I’m voting for Cam Nuessle for the District 9 school board seat.
Cam has deep roots in education, and is vested in the public school system; he has family members who teach in the district and two children who attend Aiken County public schools and is heavily involved in the local schools.
While these are excellent examples of his personal investment and commitment to area schools, these aren’t the only reasons that Cam is the best choice for office. What sets him apart from his opponents is that he is running for all the right reasons – namely to actively address problems and support educators, but also because he understands public education.
In addition, he is responsive to parental and stakeholder concerns, understands the real problems plaguing schools and isn't interested in simply maintaining the status quo. He will ask the hard questions, continue his active involvement in schools and work to make certain that children receive the best education possible in Aiken.
He understands that being an effective leader on the school board involves more than just occupying a seat, but is one that takes action, commitment and dedication. This Tuesday, I encourage you to vote for a candidate who won’t just sit on the board, but who will rock the board. Cam Nuessle will do just that.
Dr. Rebecca G. Harper
Associate Professor
Augusta University