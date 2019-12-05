I have known Cameron Nuessle since 2014 when I transfered to the area for a new position. I had the opportunity to see first-hand Cameron's passion for education and developing talent. Cameron had the opportunity to work with early career engineers as a mentor and a coach. He continually found ways to give these engineers a challenging and structured environment to grow but did not hesitate giving feedback when needed. Many of these early career individuals went on to much larger leadership positions as their careers progressed and he continued to support and push for their success.
As a father to four children and a husband to a former educator in the Aiken public school system, Cameron and I connected over a shared belief in the power of public education. I have admired Cameron's regular attendance of school board meetings as well as countless hours of volunteering. Cameron has a passion for the Aiken school system and will work hard for its students. Please join me in support of Cameron Nuessle for District 9.
Kurtis Meile
Aiken