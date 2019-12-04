I first met Cam Nuessle in the late summer of 1982 when we both entered Mrs. Hunter’s fourth grade classroom at Laurens Street Elementary. We both navigated the halls of Aiken County Public Schools until we graduated from South Aiken in 1991.
We moved on to our college years and into roles as employees, husbands and fathers. Our passions have merged with a common interest in our schools.
I was very interested in hearing his thoughts on our schools, especially after the events of 2019. I was a teacher and administrator for 16 years in two different school districts. Cam’s agenda is driven by moving forward, keeping schools safe and being transparent.
His commitment is grounded in his mom’s legacy, his decision to return to Aiken for work and his personal children and family members involved in our schools. He will be an advocate for our kids in all area. During our tw- hour conversation, I did not hear a political, economic, or social agenda that he is promoting. I heard critical thinking points and common sense logic. Please join me and supporting Cam Nuessle for School District 9.
Corey Burns
Aiken