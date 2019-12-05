“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X
In Aiken County, we value our future and the part education plays. As we approach the upcoming school board election on Dec.r 10, I would like to show my support for Cameron Nuessle, District 9.
Cam is a product of the Aiken County schools. He comes from a family of educators including his mother and his wife. His children attend public schools, and he has been involved as a parent and volunteer for many years. He brings over 20 years of business and leadership experience and has worked with managing budgets and providing oversight in the workplace. Cam has been attending school board meetings for the past two years and has been present in the schools. He knows first-hand what teachers and children need.
As an independent thinker, Cam will advocate for students, educators and parents. I believe he will bring an open mind, a listening ear, and a caring voice to the school board.
Abraham Lincoln once said that education is the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. Cam Nuessle is ready to be engaged and move Aiken County Schools forward. Please show your support of the education of our children and vote for Cameron Nuessle, District 9 on Dec. 10.
Marianne Swearingen
Aiken