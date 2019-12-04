I strongly support Cam Nuessle for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County School Board. I have known Cam and his family for most of his life.
Cam is person who is passionate about quality and transparent education, as well as, safe schools for all of Aiken County. He comes from a family that has deep roots in Aiken County education. For a concise profile of these deep roots, I ask that you watch "A Teacher’s Promise" on Youtube. It speaks volumes as to where his desire to serve the faculty, staff and students of not only District 9, but all of Aiken County was derived.
He believes in transparency of the actions of the board, along with fiscal responsibility. With Cam, what you see is what you get. Honesty, dependability and a passion for excellence in education for our children.
Cam is the husband and son of longtime Aiken County educators. His children attend Aiken County public schools. He has volunteered in his children’s school. Education has always been a priority in his life. I myself am married to a retired Aiken County school teacher, so I have witnessed the trials and tribulations of our school system. Cam is the man to lead Aiken County schools to a level of excellence while rebuilding trust with the community. He listens to all sides of an issue and will debate projects and initiatives on their merits.
A man of strong faith and commitment who has and will show passion and compassion for all of Aiken County.
I ask you to strongly consider Cam as you go to the polls on Dec. 10. A vote for Cameron Nuessle is a vote for quality, safe and committed growth in education for Aiken County.
Ric Castles
Aiken