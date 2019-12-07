I am confident that Cameron Nuessle is the right choice for the District 9 seat on the Aiken County School Board. I was fortunate enough to meet Cameron in the 2017-2018 class of Leadership Aiken County, and I have witnessed his thoughtful leadership style that makes him a vital leader in our community.
Cameron is an Aiken native and attended public schools in Aiken County. After graduating from South Aiken High School, he attended and obtained degrees from Furman University and the University of Wisconsin. Cameron then returned to Aiken to put his leadership skills to work and he is currently employed at Savannah River Site. Cameron has over 20 years of experience leading teams, managing budgets and providing oversight.
In addition to his own experience as a student in Aiken County schools, Cameron is surrounded by a family of educators. His mother was a long-time educator in Aiken County and his wife currently teaches kindergarten at Aiken Elementary. He also has two children in the public school system. Therefore, he is very aware of the challenges that our schools face daily. If elected to the District 9 seat, I know that Cameron will work diligently to represent the children of Aiken County, bring the community together, and continue to move our schools forward.
Brad Crain
Aiken