I grew up in Aiken, am a 15-year employee of the Aiken County School District, and enthusiastically endorse Cameron Nuessle for the District 9 school board. Cam attended Aiken County Schools and has deep roots in the community. He is the son of a legendary local educator, Barbara Nuessle, and the husband of a much-admired teacher, Dawn.
I've known the Nuessle family for 40 years and believe Cam appreciates the concerns of teachers, parents, and students. He wants every child in the district to enjoy the same success and support that he received, and that he desires for his own children, who attend an Aiken County school.
The holder of a graduate degree in chemistry, he is a scientist and critical thinker. He has more than 20 years of business experience. Cam is bright, hard-working, resourceful and an engaged parent. He is deeply committed to serving his community. Please vote for Cameron Nuessle on Dec. 10.
Rebecca Moore
Aiken