I find it ironic that Jack Devine rails against hyper-partisanship and then makes himself an example of it in his column. He castigated Nancy Pelosi for tearing up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech at the end – without saying a word about Trump snubbing her by refusing to shake her hand at the beginning.
It would be better if the partisan differences were over policies instead of personalities. Unfortunately, the policy differences are over details, not fundamentals. For example, which party is truly against deficit spending? And which party wants individuals to be responsible for their own health care?
Has there ever been a better time for a third party?
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken