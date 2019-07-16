There are many ways to show honor and respect for our country and the citizens thereof. Some believe symbolic following of the majority, such as standing for the anthem is a very important way. Others believe that there are many other ways to show respect for our country, such as treating all with respect.
I respect the right for each of our citizens to demonstrate respect in their own way, for example, raising funds for those less fortunate, serving in our military, first responders and teachers, or bringing glory to our country’s athleticism on the world stage.
Kneeling for the national anthem is not a matter of disrespect for our country, nor for the anthem. It is an attempt to remind us that if we stand for freedom as a country, then we must stand for the freedom of all.
Protesting is as American as apple pie. Only oligarchies, communists and dictators prevent protest. We are none of those.
Mary Kaplan
Aiken