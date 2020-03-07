Michele Springsteen’s corruption of a famous poem in a recent letter is hyperbole and another example of political correctness carried to the extreme.
Alluding to the death of 6 million Jews and inferring a relationship to the Trump Administration stretches credulity and is a perfect example of the PC mindset going overboard.
Disagree by all means. Vote for your choice but remember as Obama was elected under our system so was Trump.
I have disagreed with many administrations, regardless of party, expressed my opinions in numerous letters to the press and in the voting booth but gross exaggeration is not the way to convince people your way of thinking is correct. Letters like that just continue to contribute to the toxic political situation we find ourselves in right now. People cannot discuss their differences without losing control and resorting to insults.
Nothing changes if nothing changes.
Jack Burke
Aiken