You probably know the old scam known as “bait and switch” where they draw you in with an unbelievable deal, but when you ask for it, they say the last one sold but you can have this newer model, with tail fins and an AM/FM radio (yes, the scam is as old as a ’57 Caddy) for just $3/day. Well that scam is alive and well, right here in River City.
The music man came to town and told the city they could have a Minor League Baseball team and a stadium and it wouldn’t cost taxpayers a dime, and better yet, the city would not even have to ask the voters before they built a $40 million stadium. In fact, the music man gave them their talking points – “this development pays for itself.” They all joined in the happy talk. It was baited with the old “TIF” talk, where you finance a public facility (stadium) by all the taxes generated by the new development around the stadium. The debt incurred by the city would be paid by the taxes of the new development. And everyone cheered and said “wow, are these guys good, or what?”
Then after the smoke cleared, they brought in the switcheroo. The city said we need even more development like parking decks and water and streets and amphitheaters, but gosh darn it all, we don’t want to ask the taxpayers because they might not approve. So the music man said, you can do all that, just mortgage city hall, existing parking decks and borrow $69 million which you use to buy back the $43 million stadium debt and add on to your wish list. And they all cheered. They didn’t take any advice on protecting against failure of the development – like build the stadium last after all the development is in.
Now the project is failing, (of course no one predicted the virus), but good planning doesn’t require you to foretell how something fails, but protects the taxpayer from all failure, no matter the cause. Now we know the city will be looking at raising our taxes (what politician would allow a foreclosure on city hall?) in order to pay the bonds.
Senator Shane Massey, Rep. Bill Hixon, save us from profligate governments who are drawn in by the music man. Follow Boise, Idaho’s lead and pass a law that requires voter approval on any projects that exceed 8% of the assessed property values. The South Carolina Constitution’s limit on municipal debt has loopholes in it that you can drive a team bus through.
Bait and switch, some things just never change.
Steve Donohue
North Augusta