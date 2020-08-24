I’m usually glad to see Dr. Tom Mack’s columns describing various events about the arts. But I feel like the one who saw the Emperor had no clothes when he praises “abstract art.” Art is not just whatever some “artist” proclaims. The best definition I have seen is Ayn Rand’s: “Art is a selective re-creation of reality according to an artist’s metaphysical value-judgments.”
In other words, a work of art is a creation by the artist showing what he feels is most important about the world. A consumer of art steps into the artist’s world and reacts to it according to what he takes to be most important about the world. For example, consider your response to the sunlit scenes painted by Vermeer, the somber portraits of Rembrandt, the sensuous colors of Leighton, or the purity of the images of Dali. You can verify Rand’s definition in sculpture (think of Michelangelo’s David and the gargoyles on medieval churches) and literature (think of the drama of Hugo and the dreariness of Faulkner).
If a purported “artwork” represents no intelligible aspect of reality, it might be decorative but it is not art. The splotches, swaths, geometric shapes and splatters of “abstract art” may say something about the “artist’s” mind and the pretentiousness of his buyers but they spit on the very idea of art. Unfortunately, the same nihilistic attack on the very meaning of art is also present in sculpture and literature today. See the formless objects of Moore or the word salads of Joyce for examples.
As an antidote to the toxic theories that attempt to destroy art by elevating anti-art, I recommend the essays on art in general and literature in particular in Ayn Rand’s "The Romantic Manifesto."
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken