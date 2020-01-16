By now, the world’s population knows about the impeachment of President Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives has performed its constitutional duty in light of Trump’s violation of the highest office in America. There is no conspiracy or attempt to overthrow the presidency. The witnesses during the impeachment hearings were sworn to tell the truth. Ask yourselves, “What would these multiple witnesses have to gain by being totally dishonest?” To be quite frank, the overwhelming dishonesty and “flip-flopping” comes directly from Trump and his entire administration.
I have seen the numbers of polling results about impeachment and removal. The slight majority of Americans who thoroughly believe Trump’s actions are impeachable have witnessed the U.S. Constitution interpreted correctly.
Now, the world is watching the U.S. Senate. How will U.S. Senators weigh the truth versus partisan politics? This is the question to which the answer will determine Trump’s future as president. As a testament, I voted for Trump who I believed would make America better. I, and millions, voted for a very deceptive and divisive egotist. His campaign promises have fallen terribly short. Also, I believe Trump has used “the highest office in America” to greatly increase his and his family’s wealth and global power.
This is not – and must not – be viewed as a Republican vs. Democrat situation. The absolute truth, more than ever, must come from the evidence. President Trump’s removal from or remaining in office must not come as a result of being in lock-step with the accused.
I have heard it asked, “If this president believes himself to be innocent, why not allow testimony?”
Always remember no one is above the law.
Timothy Bledsoe
North Augusta