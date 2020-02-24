Well, the Taco Bell at Whiskey and Dougherty is almost ready to open. I wrote last fall about the city needing to prevent northbound traffic on Whiskey from turning into Taco Bell because of the horrendous traffic jam it would cause in the left turn lane for traffic turning west onto Dougherty.
I realize that a barrier of reflective poles can be quickly put in place. However I have noted that the concrete islands that direct traffic into the Taco Bell parking lot have been designed to accept northbound Whiskey traffic turning in. It would be appropriate for the city to put up the barrier now, ahead of the Taco Bell opening, or at least publicize that there will be a barrier prior to Taco Bell opening.
Bruce Hart
Aiken