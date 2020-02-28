After the events of the past few weeks, I would like to say: Welcome to the U.S., the newest Banana Republic. Fascism is alive and well here. The president has encouraged his supporters to prosecute those who disagree with him (“lock them up”), demonized the free press because they expose his thousands of lies (“fake news”) and continues to terrorize immigrants (“build that wall”). Not only is he enriching himself by his tax cuts and emoluments, he is favoring his wealthy donors and other corrupt cronies by appointing them to fill posts in the government.
We have a coal lobbyist over the EPA, a charter school advocate over the Department of Education and a lawyer over the Department of Labor. That lawyer was representing big business against labor in lawsuits. He cut the Center for Disease Control’s budget and fired staff so now we have no one in charge to combat the newest pandemic. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. He has mandated federal employees to stop using science for all the departments. He fired half the scientists from the Department of Agriculture.
Welcome to the future.
Trump is not only favoring the wealthy with his tax cuts, he is also taking away healthcare and food from those most vulnerable. By cutting supplemental nutrition and suing to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, he is targeting kids that rely on free and reduced lunch and targeting all those with pre-existing conditions.
Welcome to the future.
The latest news still is shocking: Trump pardoned men convicted of corruption and war crimes; fired those brave, patriotic employees who testified that he tried to extort Ukraine; told two Supreme Court Justices to stop fighting him; and has acted like he believes the DOJ is his private solicitor to stop enforcing laws against himself and his own corrupt cronies. And of course, with the aid of Attorney General Bill Barr and Republicans in the Senate, he expects to do just what he wants with no one to call him out.
If you vote for Donald Trump in 2020, you are voting to live under a dictator in a fascist state. Make no mistake: There will be no equal justice for all under Donald Trump. There will be no free press or whistleblowers to call him out on his lies. He is just getting started.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken