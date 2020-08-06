In recent days the president has given a rambling, incoherent talk in the Rose Garden and posed with cans of beans. Not impressive illustrations of a president who is supposed to be on top of important issues, particularly the health of the nation, the economy and racial inequality. It was just blather and beans.
It was initially billed as a press conference, but only 6 minutes were devoted to Q-and-A. It was an attempt to do what? Hard to say. In more than 50 minutes the president covered China several times, Biden, COVID-19, the Paris climate accord, crime in Chicago, the death penalty, education, historical statues, the economy, taxes, trade, military spending, illegal immigration, and friendship with the Mexican president. So with this mishmash the president had much to say without saying anything of consequence. Later, adding to his incomprehensible rant he proclaimed the Democrats would bring an end to the suburbs, and a mandate for net zero carbon emissions would mean buildings with no windows. His rambling seems to fit into what George Will recently stated: ”Because of his incontinent use of it, the rhetorical mustard that the president slathers on every subject has lost its tang.”
His appearance on Instagram showing him in the Oval Office with an array of cans of beans on the Resolute Desk speaks volumes about this president's priorities and his lack of any respect for the office he holds. He chose to pose with the products of a company owned by a major contributor to his campaign. Is this what we should expect from our president? Advertising beans? Is there no end to his bizarre behavior?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken