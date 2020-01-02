I just finished reading the front page story on closing the road and just shook my head. What kind of an excuse is that for not fixing such a critical cut through road? Between the city and SCDOT, they managed to determine the reason for flooding is not within their purview?
If a critical public road is closed is it not the responsibility of government to fix the problem not refer it back to private owners? And commenting the “improved” intersection at Whiskey did not contribute to the flooding problem is just passing the buck. Come on officials, just fix it.
That’s what people want. This is from the same people who are ready to approve new apartments in the midst of this, adding more congestion and then OK'd the Taco Bell which will generate far more traffic than the bowling alley ever did.
Sometimes I wonder what ever happened to common sense.
Jack Burke
Aiken