As we all know, President Donald Trump likes to pin nicknames on his political foes and others also.
A few days ago, someone pinned a nickname on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calling him “Moscow Mitch.” It was due to his failure to bring to the Senate floor a House passed bill on foreign interference in our elections. Trump, along with the Russians, love it.
I would like to add another nickname for Sen. McConnell, that being “El Paso Mitch.” He has refused to bring a bill, passed by the House in February, on gun control, trying to curb the violence. The NRA loves El Paso Mitch.
In the last year or so, at least since the death of Sen. John McCain, we have seen Sen. Lindsey Graham changing colors. Recently it has gotten worse. Therefore, in true Trump fashion, I have a nickname for him, “Lapdog Lindsey.”
He earned it and deserves it.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken