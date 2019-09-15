Work on Silver Bluff Road is finally done. The lights are working. The lanes all marked. The black top is smooth. There are even markings for the bike lanes, except there are no bike lanes.
In some spots, the bike lane is marked in the middle of the traffic lane. And worse, there's not even a shoulder – just a nice high curb to make sure the bike can't get out of harm's way. These lanes should be renamed suicide lanes.
They spent $6.1 million on 1.5 miles of road work – you'd think they would get it right. I can't wait to see what's in store for Hitchcock Parkway.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken