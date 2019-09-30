I will give you an experience and facts about the deer problem in Woodside. When I was 14 years old, I used to go fox hunting with my elder mentors, George Seigler and I.S. Boyd.
I am now 83 years old. We used to hunt in a place now called Woodside, but it used to be known as The Giles Place or Woods in the early 1950s. There were no deer or Aiken city limits on that property.
In the early 1950s, SRS imported deer, tagged them and turned them loose. They would kill some and check them for radiation. This is where the deer came from, and they are continuing to be a problem.
They need to do something about the problem in Woodside but killing deer with an assault rifle in the dark is not the answer. Wounded deer, the stench, buzzards flying around Woodside are not the answer.
Some of the people have been feeding these deer for years. That is the problem. The best thing to do is to let nature take its course.
We need to pray and stop fighting.
Curtis O’Banion
Langley