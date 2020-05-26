Recently I had minor (but necessary) elective surgery that had been delayed for quite some time. In our current climate of concern for health risk I had to read and sign many forms informing me of the risks of leaving the shelter of my home to have the surgery. OK, I get it and I guess I appreciate the fact that someone cares enough about my health that they want me to be aware of possible problems. Next, I was asked if I had come into contact with anyone who had the virus? I could not answer the question. I know not one single name of any of the victims in Aiken or where they might have exposed other people.
It seems important to me that we have this type of information so we can be aware of the possible risks we have been exposed to. However, newspaper articles aren't any help. The limited amount of information about the latest victims sure doesn't help someone know if they might have come in contact with them. I understand the privacy issue but sometimes the public's need to know supersedes the need for secrecy.
Rather then just tell us what's going on, the government plans to hire hundreds (or probably thousands) of people to "track" contacts with people to control the spread. I guess we are to assume that this process will be able to identify all of the people exposed. Somehow the victims will be able to remember everyone they came in contact with? Then somehow they will be able to inform everyone that was exposed to the disease? I have no confidence that this will work. The only way we will find out if we have been exposed is by coming down with the virus.
Outside of the fact that this plan won't work, it is a rotten idea to hire a bunch of bureaucrats to track down people in this manner. If I was a victim I would sure rather see my name on a list of victims in the paper then to have agents running around tracking people down. If I'd had access to a list of victims in Aiken and their summary of recent public exposure, I would most likely know if I had been in proximity to any of them. I might have even been able to answer the question the nurse asked me.
Might some people resent this intrusion into their privacy? Probably, but the nature of the virus warrants the release of the victims identification so others are aware of potential problems. Might this publicity cause the victims some problems? Sure, but my faith in mankind leads me to believe that the victims will be met with prayer and concern, not scorn.
Ed Shippey
Aiken