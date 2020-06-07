Here I sit, having just watched the evening news and read the paper. I can hardly get over my outrage and upset by the events that began with the death of Mr. George Floyd.
Yes, I hate to see violence on the streets in so many of our American cities but even more, I am incensed by the recent cases of violence and unfair treatment against African Americans.
It's not just one case. They happen every day.
It reminds me of the 1960s when I was in college. How sad that we have made so little progress in all the years since then. I have just received an article titled "75 Things White People Can do for Racial Justice." Maybe we can make a difference in our society.
Does anyone want to join me?
Martha Ebel
Aiken