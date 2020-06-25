Each day, the Aiken Standard publishes the numbers of new cases of COVID-19 in both the state and the county. By themselves, the numbers have little meaning.
Today, June 22, 2020 it was reported that there were six new cases of the virus in Aiken County. Were any of these people showing symptoms? What percentage of the total population of Aiken County do these six cases represent? That percentage number would put six new cases in their proper perspective.
How many people in Aiken County are being hospitalized? What percentage of the county population does this represent? How many people in Aiken County are currently being treated? How many people have recovered from the virus.
There is so much information that we do not have that makes it difficult to judge how serious our problem is. Publishing the numbers as is currently done gives us no idea of what are our odds of catching this virus. I would think that DHEC has a lot of this information as does Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
I appreciate the work you all are doing to keep us informed but it would be helpful if you could flesh out the statistics to make them a little more meaningful to us.
Keep up the good work.
Gary Ikens
Aiken