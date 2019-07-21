In response to Ms. Andreassen-Barker, I will repeat myself: Moms Demand Action is a politically motivated group. I provided proof in my first letter regarding the STEM school incident in Colorado, and can provide more proof if needed. All it takes is a quick Google search of this group to reveal its liberal leanings.
The fact that some conservatives participate in this group’s functions does not mean anything. Maybe they are unaware of MDA’s true colors.
What liberal groups like MDA need to realize is that cities in states with tight control measures have serious gun violence issues: Chicago and Detroit are good examples. Two people die a day on average in Chicago (mostly gun related) and Detroit is the second most violent city in the country. Both Illinois and Michigan have tight gun control measures.
I don’t need to talk to my state legislator about gun reform. Every gun owner I know is very responsible with their guns. Gun control solves very little when it comes to gun violence. And statistics back this up.
It’s time liberal groups like MDA stop blaming guns for deaths and start blaming the real culprit: disturbed people. If every gun owner followed MDA’s instructions for gun safety, people would still die by gun violence unfortunately. And if a disturbed person can’t gain access to a gun to commit violence, they will find another weapon to inflict harm on others. Groups like these should place more emphasis on mental health than evil guns.
Randy Law
Aiken